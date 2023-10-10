WTAMU football head coach Josh Lynn reacts to third straight one possession loss

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M football head coach Josh Lynn spoke to the media on Monday following another tough loss for his team.

The Buffs lost to the Texas A&M - Kingsville Javelinas 28-21 on Saturday, the third straight one possession loss for the team. The total margin of defeat over that span has been a mere nine points.

“There’s three of four plays on each side of the ball in there, maybe some minor detail that we messed up on, that we didn’t carry over and that really hurt us.” Coach Lynn said. “Those are the things that we have to learn and grow from. We take care of some of those little minor spots on a play here of there, that’s gonna have significant impact to the overall piece of the game.”

The Buffs will hope to right the ship this Saturday, the homecoming game for West Texas A&M.

They’ll face a Western New Mexico team that’s lost its last five, but one that Coach Lynn said might have the best quarterback in the conference.

Kickoff is for 7:00 p.m. in Canyon.

