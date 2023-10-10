Warm Weather Continues, But Cooler Weather Ahead

Warm afternoons continue in our area with highs in the mid to upper 80s expected today and tomorrow. Mornings will certainly continue to feel nice and cool wit lows in the 50s again tomorrow and Thursday. Our next weather change will arrive with a cold front late Thursday. Behind the front, highs will only be in the 60s for a couple of days, but lows will likely dip into the 30s for the first time this autumn season. A scattered storm or two may pop up somewhere in our area today, but otherwise, rain chances are looking slim for the next few days.

