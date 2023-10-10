Who's Hiring?
Warm & Breezy

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
As you head into your Tuesday, warmer and slightly windy conditions will be expected. For the day, we’ll warm nicely in the daytime hours with sunnier skies and winds out of the southwest. This will result in mid-to-upper 80°s for most of the region, with the hottest areas seeing temperatures as high as 90°. This will be helped by southwesterly winds around 15-25 mph with gusts upwards of 30 at times. Models are hinting at a low-end possibility for a weak isolated storm or two late this afternoon, however, most of the region will stay dry. A very chilly cold front is still on schedule for this weekend.

