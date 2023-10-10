Texas DPS traffic stop in Carson County leads to drug seizure

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 54 pounds of suspected cocaine and more than two pounds of suspected methamphetamine after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County Monday.

According to a press release, a DPS Trooper stopped a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation just after 4 p.m. on Monday.

During the stop, the trooper discovered 18 plastic-wrapped bundles of cocaine and two plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine in an after-market floor compartment. The trooper also located two additional bundles of cocaine and two bundles of methamphetamine inside luggage in the trunk of the car.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.

The driver, Christopher Torres, 22, of Tucson, Arizona, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. He was transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.

According to street value estimates, the combined amount is worth around $1.9 million.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from Mexico to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

