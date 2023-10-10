Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Sara Morath, Chase Kyser and Michael Moffitt LIVE at X- Steakhouse

SPORTS DRIVE: WTAMU offensive coordinator Chase Kyser
By Shelby Truelock
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today was the fifth Sports Drive LIVE show from X- Steakhouse in Amarillo.

Preston caught up with Chase Kyser, the offensive coordinator for West Texas A&M University football.

Canyon ISD volleyball head coach Sara Morath updated Preston about district play.

Finally, Preston spoke with Amarillo High volleyball head coach Michael Moffitt about the season.

