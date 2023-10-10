Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Ruben on the Road: Swisher County Library focusing on getting kids interested in reading

Ruben makes a stop in Tulia where he visits a local library focusing on getting kids interested...
Ruben makes a stop in Tulia where he visits a local library focusing on getting kids interested in reading.(KFDA)
By Ruben Flores
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben makes a stop in Tulia where he visits a local library focusing on getting kids interested in reading.

Kimberly Tucek-Gardea, assistant librarian at the Swisher County Library, says they have decorated the library like a scene from the “Wizard of Oz” movie along with the books.

“We would love for everybody to come out and see it. We have lots of interesting little things that they can look at,” said Tucek-Gardea.

She says she hopes to have crafts that are even based on the movie that visitors can do while they’re at the library, like coloring sheets. Tucek-Gardea says they just really want to get people who haven’t been to the library.

“For me it’s, you know, it’s something that is nostalgic because it’s something that I grew up with,” said Library Director Terri McCasland. “You know, they would put it on TV every year and you got to see it every year.”

McCasland says it’s one of the first movies that they put in Technicolor, so it started out as black and white and they went to color.

“It’s a timeless sort of movie because it does have both of those things in there, and kids today, they don’t see black and white movies,” said McCasland. “So they don’t know the wonder of seeing it for the first time, seeing those color movies.”

As the county library, Tucek-Gardea says they are able to service everybody in the county. As long as visitors have an address or own property in Swisher County, they can get a card.

McCasland says they do summer programs because it’s so important for kids to not lose the skills that they learned in school during the year. Reading gives them vocabulary, it opens up their minds, and she says they don’t want them to lose any of that.

“I think a lot of times these ones, these kids that don’t want to read, it’s just a matter of we haven’t found the right book. You know, so just come in and get a card and we’ll help you find that right book,” said McCasland.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wellington man has died after he was hit by a car while cycling Sunday evening.
Wellington man dead after he was hit by car while on bicycle
Crews are working a house fire Monday morning in north Amarillo.
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire at vacant house in north Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Business is expanding around Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Pizza and liquor businesses expand around Amarillo
Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Sunday evening shooting on...
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting near N. Florida Street
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

The Senior Ambassadors Coalition
Community Fall Festival to provide resources for seniors, caregivers on Thursday
Area wildlife experts ask residents to avoid using fake cobweb decoration
Panhandle wildlife experts ask residents to avoid using fake cobweb decoration
Though initially scheduled to open in March, officials say the Potter County District Courts...
‘Everyone is working together’: Potter County District Courts Building set to open at end of the year
Although the temperatures don’t feel like it, it’s time of year for pumpkins.
Area pumpkin farms navigate opportunities and challenges in the patch