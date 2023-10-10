Ruben on the Road: Swisher County Library focusing on getting kids interested in reading

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben makes a stop in Tulia where he visits a local library focusing on getting kids interested in reading.

Kimberly Tucek-Gardea, assistant librarian at the Swisher County Library, says they have decorated the library like a scene from the “Wizard of Oz” movie along with the books.

“We would love for everybody to come out and see it. We have lots of interesting little things that they can look at,” said Tucek-Gardea.

She says she hopes to have crafts that are even based on the movie that visitors can do while they’re at the library, like coloring sheets. Tucek-Gardea says they just really want to get people who haven’t been to the library.

“For me it’s, you know, it’s something that is nostalgic because it’s something that I grew up with,” said Library Director Terri McCasland. “You know, they would put it on TV every year and you got to see it every year.”

McCasland says it’s one of the first movies that they put in Technicolor, so it started out as black and white and they went to color.

“It’s a timeless sort of movie because it does have both of those things in there, and kids today, they don’t see black and white movies,” said McCasland. “So they don’t know the wonder of seeing it for the first time, seeing those color movies.”

As the county library, Tucek-Gardea says they are able to service everybody in the county. As long as visitors have an address or own property in Swisher County, they can get a card.

McCasland says they do summer programs because it’s so important for kids to not lose the skills that they learned in school during the year. Reading gives them vocabulary, it opens up their minds, and she says they don’t want them to lose any of that.

“I think a lot of times these ones, these kids that don’t want to read, it’s just a matter of we haven’t found the right book. You know, so just come in and get a card and we’ll help you find that right book,” said McCasland.

