Roads with rail crossings near Cactus, Sunray to close due to construction work

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A road construction project will close roads with rail crossings starting on Thursday near Cactus and Sunray.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the Texas North Western Railway will conduct a replanking project in Cactus and Sunray.

Two crossings will be replaced in October. The first one is located on the U.S. 287 frontage road, which is south of Cactus, and the second one is located at FM 119, which is north of Sunray.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, FM 119 will be closed for the project.

Also, starting at 8:00 a.m. on Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, the frontage road on U.S. 287 will be closed.

While the roads are closed to traffic, a detour to direct drivers around the area will be posted at the project site.

