Remembering fallen Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Junior

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday marks the 6th anniversary of the death of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.

East was shot and killed in the line of duty just before 8 p.m. on October 9, 2017.

He left behind his wife Carmen, and two daughters, Ana and Monica.

On Monday morning, the Texas Tech Police Department tweeted, “Today is a day we will never forget. We think of Officer East every day and the sacrifice he ultimately made. We are forever grateful for our brother in blue.”

Officer East’s death sent shockwaves through Lubbock as law enforcement descended on the Tech campus in search of the killer.

Hollis Daniels III, who was a Tech student at the time, was arrested that evening.

Daniels sat in the Lubbock County Detention Center for more than five years.

In February 2023, his murder trial began.

The jury sentenced Daniels to life in prison without parole.

After East’s death, Carmen founded Texas635, a reference to East’s badge number.

The mission of the organization is to provide emotional support to the surviving spouse or family of a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

The organization provides the family with a one-time financial gift to help with immediate needs.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.