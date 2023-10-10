Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Remembering fallen Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East Junior

By Shaley Kidwell
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday marks the 6th anniversary of the death of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr.

East was shot and killed in the line of duty just before 8 p.m. on October 9, 2017.

He left behind his wife Carmen, and two daughters, Ana and Monica.

On Monday morning, the Texas Tech Police Department tweeted, “Today is a day we will never forget. We think of Officer East every day and the sacrifice he ultimately made. We are forever grateful for our brother in blue.”

Officer East’s death sent shockwaves through Lubbock as law enforcement descended on the Tech campus in search of the killer.

Hollis Daniels III, who was a Tech student at the time, was arrested that evening.

Daniels sat in the Lubbock County Detention Center for more than five years.

In February 2023, his murder trial began.

The jury sentenced Daniels to life in prison without parole.

After East’s death, Carmen founded Texas635, a reference to East’s badge number.

The mission of the organization is to provide emotional support to the surviving spouse or family of a law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty.

The organization provides the family with a one-time financial gift to help with immediate needs.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wellington man has died after he was hit by a car while cycling Sunday evening.
Wellington man dead after he was hit by car while on bicycle
Crews are working a house fire Monday morning in north Amarillo.
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire at vacant house in north Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Business is expanding around Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Pizza and liquor businesses expand around Amarillo
Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Sunday evening shooting on...
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting near N. Florida Street
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

A road construction project will close roads with rail crossings starting on Thursday near...
Roads with rail crossings near Cactus, Sunray to close due to construction work
Ruben makes a stop in Tulia where he visits a local library focusing on getting kids interested...
Ruben on the Road: Swisher County Library focusing on getting kids interested in reading
Amarillo Police flying drones for new Regional Crime Center
Amarillo Police Department receives 3 new drones for a total of 10
A Wellington man has died after he was hit by a car while cycling Sunday evening.
VIDEO: Wellington man dead after he was hit by car while on bicycle