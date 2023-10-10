Multiple grass fires cause closure of US 287 at Moore County line
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple grass fires have caused a closure of U.S. 287 near the Moore County line.
According to Moore County Emergency Management, the fires are near the highway at Four Way.
As of 2:30 p.m., the highway had reopened.
However, around 3:00 p.m. additional fires had sparked in the area.
Multiple agencies from Dumas and Amarillo have responded to the fires.
Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for emergency personnel.
