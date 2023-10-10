Who's Hiring?
Multiple grass fires cause closure of US 287 at Moore County line(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin and Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Multiple grass fires have caused a closure of U.S. 287 near the Moore County line.

According to Moore County Emergency Management, the fires are near the highway at Four Way.

As of 2:30 p.m., the highway had reopened.

However, around 3:00 p.m. additional fires had sparked in the area.

Multiple agencies from Dumas and Amarillo have responded to the fires.

Drivers are asked to use caution and watch for emergency personnel.

Update: 287 back open use caution still fire trucks around Masterson 287 southbound is closed right now at 4 way due to fires at county line please avoid the area

Posted by Moore County, Texas Emergency Management on Tuesday, October 10, 2023

