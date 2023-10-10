Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lubbock man accused of shooting ‘inches away’ from children in backseat

John Dunklin
John Dunklin(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man accused of following and shooting at another vehicle with a family inside faces trial this week.

On Dec. 17, 2020, police were called to a home in the 5000 block of 44th Street. A woman had called the police stating a man had shot at her family while they were driving near the South Plains Mall, according to a police report. At the time of the shooting, the woman, her spouse and three children were in the car.

The woman told police they were leaving the home of a relative when they passed another residence. She reportedly saw a man, later identified as 57-year-old John Dunklin, rush to his SUV, jump into the driver’s seat and begin to follow their car.

The family attempted to drive in and out of neighborhoods to lose Dunklin’s vehicle, however, they were unsuccessful. They then drove south on Slide Road until they reached the area of the South Plains Mall.

Dunklin was now in the left lane, and the family tried to slow down to see his license plate. After collecting his license plate number, the family again drove ahead of the SUV try to lose it. As they passed Dunklin’s SUV, the woman’s spouse saw him pointing a pistol toward their car, according to the police report. Both adults told police they heard a single gunshot before losing sight of Dunklin’s vehicle.

When investigators later inspected the vehicle, they found a bullet hole in the rear driver’s side of the car. It was reportedly just “inches away” from where the three children were seated in the backseat. No one was injured in the shooting.

Dunklin was found the following day at a home in the 5400 block of 66th Street. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His trial is currently underway.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wellington man has died after he was hit by a car while cycling Sunday evening.
Wellington man dead after he was hit by car while on bicycle
Crews are working a house fire Monday morning in north Amarillo.
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire at vacant house in north Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Business is expanding around Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Pizza and liquor businesses expand around Amarillo
Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Sunday evening shooting on...
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting near N. Florida Street
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

The Amarillo City Council started a discussion today on how to handle mandates concerning...
Amarillo City Council discusses mandates concerning public health
The City of Amarillo says its ‘Say No to Panhandling’ campaign has been effective in bringing...
Amarillo Police Department, City of Amarillo working to curb panhandling
Texas DPS Traffic Stop in Carson County Leads to Drug Seizure
Texas DPS traffic stop in Carson County leads to drug seizure
Multiple grass fires cause closure of US 287 at Moore County line
Grass fires at Moore County line 25% contained