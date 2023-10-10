Who's Hiring?
LFR heavy rescue responding to industrial accident in Slaton

Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Heavy Rescue Team is responding to an industrial accident in Slaton.
Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Heavy Rescue Team is responding to an industrial accident in Slaton.(KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Heavy Rescue Team is responding to an industrial accident in Slaton.

According to a social media post, heavy rescue and mutual aid response were called to 700 Railroad Ave. for reports of a person with their leg stuck in an auger.

No additional details are available at this time.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

