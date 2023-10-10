LFR heavy rescue responding to industrial accident in Slaton
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue’s Heavy Rescue Team is responding to an industrial accident in Slaton.
According to a social media post, heavy rescue and mutual aid response were called to 700 Railroad Ave. for reports of a person with their leg stuck in an auger.
No additional details are available at this time.
This is a developing story; check back for updates
Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.