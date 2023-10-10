G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jordyn Gove

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the final few laps of her senior season still ahead of her, Jordyn Gove has proven to be one of the most accomplished volleyball players the Texas Panhandle has ever seen.

With a state title and state tournament MVP already in the trophy case, Gove and her team are looking to reach the mountain top once again.

It’s clear that both Gove and head coach Haleigh Burns are extremely grateful for the impact they’ve had on each other.

“When one of your better players is probably one of your hardest workers, and always striving to be the best, that just oozes into everybody else.” Coach Burns said of her star outside hitter. “I’m very blessed to have a player that helps bring that into our culture.”

“This program has given me who I am and helped me find my identity, not just as a volleyball player but as a person too.” Gove said of her time as a Lady Raider. “I’m just so thankful to play for Coach Burns and my mom, and this team that I have with me right now.”

Reaching the heights that Gove has reached at the high school level required a truly unmatched level of commitment.

“I mean, it’s working out everyday and it’s staying consistent and it’s fueling your body.” Gove said. “There’s just so much more than watching it on the court.”

“You’re around her and she’s always striving to be better at something.” Burns said. “She wants to be the top of her class, she wants to be the top of anything she’s doing and you can’t help but want to be better when you’re around that.”

In addition to her amazing accomplishments on the volleyball court, Gove also has taken on the role as student body president for Randall this year.

“That’s one thing I’ve set as a goal for myself personally this year is how I’m gonna make an impact on people, whether it’s on the volleyball court or not.” Gove said. “How I’m talking to people in the hallways, how my body language is in the hallways, and making people feel important around the school.”

Gove has led the Lady Raiders in kills once again this year as the team has yet to be beat in district action.

The talent, mentality, and leadership she brings to the team makes the Randall volleyball team one of the most fearsome opponents for opposing schools in all of Texas.

