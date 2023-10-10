Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

DPS: Guymon man dead after Monday morning wreck near Spearman

DPS officials say a Guymon man is dead after a wreck near Spearman Monday morning.
DPS officials say a Guymon man is dead after a wreck near Spearman Monday morning.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say a Guymon man is dead after a wreck near Spearman Monday morning.

Officials say Monday around 10:45 a.m., 55-year-old Luis Companioni-Borges of Guymon, Oklahoma was driving a freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer south on Farm-to-Market Road 3214.

Companioni-Borges was traveling down a moderate hill, increasing to an unsafe speed as it passed through a series of curves.

An unoccupied 2012 Dodge Durango was legally parked in the ditch west of the roadway.

DPS officials say Companioni-Borges failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The freightliner truck rolled over onto its right side and skid into the rear of the Durango.

Companioni-Borges was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

The wreck was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wellington man has died after he was hit by a car while cycling Sunday evening.
Wellington man dead after he was hit by car while on bicycle
Crews are working a house fire Monday morning in north Amarillo.
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire at vacant house in north Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Business is expanding around Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Pizza and liquor businesses expand around Amarillo
Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Sunday evening shooting on...
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting near N. Florida Street
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC and Texas Tech University have announced a partnership.
CNS, Texas Tech University announce strategic partnership
Multiple grass fires cause closure of US 287 at Moore County line
Multiple grass fires cause closure of US 287 at Moore County line
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
KFDA SPORTS DRIVE
Canyon Main Street has chosen the muralist who will create the downtown mural on the corner of...
Canyon Main Street announces muralist for downtown mural