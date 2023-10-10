DPS: Guymon man dead after Monday morning wreck near Spearman
HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say a Guymon man is dead after a wreck near Spearman Monday morning.
Officials say Monday around 10:45 a.m., 55-year-old Luis Companioni-Borges of Guymon, Oklahoma was driving a freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer south on Farm-to-Market Road 3214.
Companioni-Borges was traveling down a moderate hill, increasing to an unsafe speed as it passed through a series of curves.
An unoccupied 2012 Dodge Durango was legally parked in the ditch west of the roadway.
DPS officials say Companioni-Borges failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The freightliner truck rolled over onto its right side and skid into the rear of the Durango.
Companioni-Borges was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.
The wreck was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.
