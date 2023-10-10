DPS: Guymon man dead after Monday morning wreck near Spearman

HANSFORD COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials say a Guymon man is dead after a wreck near Spearman Monday morning.

Officials say Monday around 10:45 a.m., 55-year-old Luis Companioni-Borges of Guymon, Oklahoma was driving a freightliner truck tractor towing a semi-trailer south on Farm-to-Market Road 3214.

Companioni-Borges was traveling down a moderate hill, increasing to an unsafe speed as it passed through a series of curves.

An unoccupied 2012 Dodge Durango was legally parked in the ditch west of the roadway.

DPS officials say Companioni-Borges failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The freightliner truck rolled over onto its right side and skid into the rear of the Durango.

Companioni-Borges was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to officials.

The wreck was investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

