A Couple Of Warm Days Then Cooling

By Dave Oliver
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Temperatures continue to cruise well above normal, at least during the afternoon hours. Highs today have reached the mid to upper 80s and are expected to do the same tomorrow with a couple of locations even touching 90 briefly. Mornings, however, are still nice and cool and we should be dropping back into the 50s again tonight. There may be some very limited activity on radar this evening as some hit and miss storms drift in from New Mexico, but most areas will be remaining dry for awhile. Temps will still be above normal on Thursday with some breezy conditions and highs near 80, but a cold front arriving Thursday evening will bring a sharp drop in temperatures by about 20 degrees. Behind the front on Friday, highs will only be in the upper 60s before we slide all the way into the upper 30s by Saturday morning.

