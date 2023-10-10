Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Community Fall Festival to provide resources for seniors, caregivers on Thursday

The Senior Ambassadors Coalition
The Senior Ambassadors Coalition(The Senior Ambassadors Coalition)
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Senior Ambassadors Coalition is hosting a Community Fall Festival on Thursday.

The festival, which is a free health fair, is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Arts in the Sunset, located at 3701 Plains Blvd.

There will be resources for seniors and caregivers, which includes representatives of home health, home care, palliative care, hospice, private care homes, assistant living, legal, insurance, real estate, funerals, monitoring, mobility and more.

For more details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wellington man has died after he was hit by a car while cycling Sunday evening.
Wellington man dead after he was hit by car while on bicycle
Crews are working a house fire Monday morning in north Amarillo.
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire at vacant house in north Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Business is expanding around Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Pizza and liquor businesses expand around Amarillo
Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Sunday evening shooting on...
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting near N. Florida Street
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

Ruben makes a stop in Tulia where he visits a local library focusing on getting kids interested...
Ruben on the Road: Swisher County Library focusing on getting kids interested in reading
Area wildlife experts ask residents to avoid using fake cobweb decoration
Panhandle wildlife experts ask residents to avoid using fake cobweb decoration
Though initially scheduled to open in March, officials say the Potter County District Courts...
‘Everyone is working together’: Potter County District Courts Building set to open at end of the year
Although the temperatures don’t feel like it, it’s time of year for pumpkins.
Area pumpkin farms navigate opportunities and challenges in the patch