Community Fall Festival to provide resources for seniors, caregivers on Thursday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Senior Ambassadors Coalition is hosting a Community Fall Festival on Thursday.

The festival, which is a free health fair, is from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Arts in the Sunset, located at 3701 Plains Blvd.

There will be resources for seniors and caregivers, which includes representatives of home health, home care, palliative care, hospice, private care homes, assistant living, legal, insurance, real estate, funerals, monitoring, mobility and more.

