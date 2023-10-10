CNS, Texas Tech University announce strategic partnership

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC and Texas Tech University have announced a partnership.

According to a press release, this partnership is aimed at fostering innovation in West Texas and the development of solutions to challenges related to national security.

This partnership allows the Texas Tech Innovation Hub and Pantex to develop tools, technologies and skills important for nuclear and national security.

According to the release, through this partnership, the organizations’ leadership aspires to achieve the following goals:

Synergy and collaboration

Innovative problem solving

Workforce development

Knowledge transfer

Community engagement

“Texas Tech University is extremely proud of its long history of collaboration with CNS,” said Dr. Joseph Heppert, Texas Tech University’s vice president for research and innovation. “TTU has repeatedly been the recipient of national recognition for the quality and success of our graduates from in all fields of study. This expanded partnership between the university and CNS will allow us to collaborate in fostering the next generation of innovators through strategic initiatives and competitions.”

“The enhanced partnership between Pantex and Texas Tech University is symbiotic in that it will enable another level of innovation and benefit to each organization,” said Pantex Site Manager Colby Yeary. “With this partnership, Pantexans will learn about the latest technologies, processes, and innovators that can provide value to our site, while Red Raiders will have increased exposure to Pantex, including career opportunities that may align well to their professional goals and skill sets. It’s a textbook definition of a win-win scenario.”

Through the partnership with Texas Tech, Pantex intends to showcase career prospects that inspire students to pursue national and nuclear security professions.

