Canyon Main Street announces muralist for downtown mural

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Canyon Main Street has chosen the muralist who will create the downtown mural on the corner of Canyon’s Square.

After reviewing 18 submissions from both local and out-of-state artists, officials announced the mural will be painted by muralist Bristen Lee Phillips.

“There were so many talented artists and amazing concepts to choose from, and the Design Committee spent a great deal of time reviewing and discussing each one,” said Kirstie Proctor. “Bristen’s concept, past experience painting a wide variety of impressive murals, and his passion for Palo Duro Canyon and this project ultimately brought him to the top. We are beyond excited to see this mural come to life!”

Phillips, who currently resides in Celina, Texas, has family in Canyon and grew up on the Frying Pan Ranch. The mural concept from Phillips includes imagery from the Palo Duro Canyon Lighthouse Trail, western heritage and an ode to regional Western artist Jack Sorenson, according to a press release.

“I am honored to be chosen to paint a mural for Canyon Main Street,” said Phillips. “The Lighthouse has always held a special magic for me, and when I think of painting the Palo Duro, I think of Jack Sorenson, Cowboy Artist. A native to Canyon, his paintings are an icon of Western heritage. Capturing that life in a way that few can. This mural is a collage of Mr. Sorenson’s paintings, put together in a way that reflects my memories of growing up in this area.”

Mural painting is expected to start in October and finish by the end of the year. Updates on the mural’s progress can be found on the CMS Facebook page.

