Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Public Library, Panhandle PBS to preview excerpts from ‘The American Buffalo’

The Amarillo Public Library and Panhandle PBS will host a free preview screening of excerpts...
The Amarillo Public Library and Panhandle PBS will host a free preview screening of excerpts from the new Ken Burns film this Thursday.(Amarillo Public Library Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library and Panhandle PBS will host a free preview screening of excerpts from the new Ken Burns film this Thursday.

“The American Buffalo” film preview will take place at the Southwest Branch Library, 6801 S.W. 45th Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the preview will start at 6:00 p.m., according to event organizers.

The two-part, four-hour film directed by Burns shares more than 10,000 years of North American history, traces the buffalo’s evolution, it’s significance to the Great Plains and it’s relationship to the Indigenous People of North America, according to a press release.

“The American Buffalo” will air from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 17 on Panhandle PBS. Immediately following is the premiere of “Strong Spirit,” a two-part series that will air on Panhandle PBS at 9:00 p.m. Oct. 16 and 17.

The “Strong Spirit” series from Panhandle PBS exploring bison and Native Americans in the Texas Panhandle. The first episode will feature the Goodnight herd at Caprock Canyon and how bison impact the ecosystem. Episode two will explore the way Native Americans use stories to pass down knowledge and traditions.

For more information on screening event, visit the Amarillo Public Library website.

For more information on “The American Buffalo,” visit the Panhandle PBS website.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wellington man has died after he was hit by a car while cycling Sunday evening.
Wellington man dead after he was hit by car while on bicycle
Crews are working a house fire Monday morning in north Amarillo.
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire at vacant house in north Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Business is expanding around Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Pizza and liquor businesses expand around Amarillo
Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Sunday evening shooting on...
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting near N. Florida Street
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

The Amarillo Club will host its first Set the Table event this Thursday to support the Eveline...
Amarillo Club’s ‘Set the Table’ event to support Eveline Rivers Project
The Senior Ambassadors Coalition
Community Fall Festival to provide resources for seniors, caregivers on Thursday
A road construction project will close roads with rail crossings starting on Thursday near...
Roads with rail crossings near Cactus, Sunray to close due to construction work
Ruben makes a stop in Tulia where he visits a local library focusing on getting kids interested...
Ruben on the Road: Swisher County Library focusing on getting kids interested in reading