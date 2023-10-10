Amarillo Public Library, Panhandle PBS to preview excerpts from ‘The American Buffalo’

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Library and Panhandle PBS will host a free preview screening of excerpts from the new Ken Burns film this Thursday.

“The American Buffalo” film preview will take place at the Southwest Branch Library, 6801 S.W. 45th Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the preview will start at 6:00 p.m., according to event organizers.

The two-part, four-hour film directed by Burns shares more than 10,000 years of North American history, traces the buffalo’s evolution, it’s significance to the Great Plains and it’s relationship to the Indigenous People of North America, according to a press release.

“The American Buffalo” will air from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 17 on Panhandle PBS. Immediately following is the premiere of “Strong Spirit,” a two-part series that will air on Panhandle PBS at 9:00 p.m. Oct. 16 and 17.

The “Strong Spirit” series from Panhandle PBS exploring bison and Native Americans in the Texas Panhandle. The first episode will feature the Goodnight herd at Caprock Canyon and how bison impact the ecosystem. Episode two will explore the way Native Americans use stories to pass down knowledge and traditions.

For more information on screening event, visit the Amarillo Public Library website.

For more information on “The American Buffalo,” visit the Panhandle PBS website.

