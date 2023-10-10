Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Police Department, City of Amarillo working to curb panhandling

The City of Amarillo says its ‘Say No to Panhandling’ campaign has been effective in bringing...

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo says its ‘Say No to Panhandling’ campaign has been effective in bringing awareness to a city wide issue.

The campaign began nearly two months ago in an effort to provide not only protection for citizens, but options for ways to help those in need.

“The message is getting out there. There’s a safer way to give. There’s a better way to give, and the whole campaign comes down to, if you really want to help these individuals there’s a better way to help them then just perpetuating that life on the street where you’re giving them cash and you’re not truly assisting them back into society,” said City of Amarillo Mayor Cole Stanley.

The Amarillo Police Department says it is doing its part to help divert panhandlers out of roadways while also protecting residents from being taken advantage of.

“We have been over the last few months contacting individuals who are standing on the roadway, warning them of the consequences and the dangers of panhandling on the street,” said Amarillo Police Department Chief of Police Martin Birkenfeld.

APD has increased enforcement and is reaching out to individuals who are endangering themselves and the public.

“We’re gonna do everything on our part to discourage that, but we want people to still give, just know that there’s a safer way to do that,” said Chief Birkenfeld.

For a list of places you can give instead of supporting Panhandling, click here.

