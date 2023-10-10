Amarillo Club’s ‘Set the Table’ event to support Eveline Rivers Project

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Club will host its first Set the Table event this Thursday to support the Eveline Rivers Coat Project.

The event is set to take place Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Club Main Dining Room.

Tables sponsored by local businesses will be competitively decorated to the theme “World Holidays.”

The fundraiser will benefit the Eveline Rivers Coat Project to help over 3,000 poverty-level, homeless or hopeless children stay warm this winter, according to event organizers.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person and include viewing the decorated tables, live entertainment, a raffle, silent auction and more.

To purchase tickets, call 806-373-4361.

