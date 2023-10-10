Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo Club’s ‘Set the Table’ event to support Eveline Rivers Project

The Amarillo Club will host its first Set the Table event this Thursday to support the Eveline...
The Amarillo Club will host its first Set the Table event this Thursday to support the Eveline Rivers Coat Project.(Credit: Amarillo Club - Facebook)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Club will host its first Set the Table event this Thursday to support the Eveline Rivers Coat Project.

The event is set to take place Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Club Main Dining Room.

Tables sponsored by local businesses will be competitively decorated to the theme “World Holidays.”

The fundraiser will benefit the Eveline Rivers Coat Project to help over 3,000 poverty-level, homeless or hopeless children stay warm this winter, according to event organizers.

Tickets for the event are $50 per person and include viewing the decorated tables, live entertainment, a raffle, silent auction and more.

To purchase tickets, call 806-373-4361.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wellington man has died after he was hit by a car while cycling Sunday evening.
Wellington man dead after he was hit by car while on bicycle
Crews are working a house fire Monday morning in north Amarillo.
Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire at vacant house in north Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Business is expanding around Amarillo
New in Amarillo: Pizza and liquor businesses expand around Amarillo
Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Sunday evening shooting on...
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting near N. Florida Street
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

Latest News

The Senior Ambassadors Coalition
Community Fall Festival to provide resources for seniors, caregivers on Thursday
Ruben makes a stop in Tulia where he visits a local library focusing on getting kids interested...
Ruben on the Road: Swisher County Library focusing on getting kids interested in reading
Area wildlife experts ask residents to avoid using fake cobweb decoration
Panhandle wildlife experts ask residents to avoid using fake cobweb decoration
Though initially scheduled to open in March, officials say the Potter County District Courts...
‘Everyone is working together’: Potter County District Courts Building set to open at end of the year