Amarillo City Council discusses mandates concerning public health

The Amarillo City Council started a discussion today on how to handle mandates concerning public health.
By Kevin Welch
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo City Council started a discussion today on how to handle mandates concerning public health.

They started with a resolution passed by Odessa saying the city would not enforce any mandates for things like masks, vaccinations or lockdowns imposed by federal or state officials.

Councilman Tom Scherlen said the city should lead on the issue like Odessa did. He said the Constitution says we’re free.

Ultimately, the concensus was to wait to see what the Texas Legislature does concerning banning private businesses from imposing Covid mandates on employees.

