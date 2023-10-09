Who's Hiring?
Wellington man dead after he was hit by car while on bicycle

A Wellington man has died after he was hit by a car while cycling Sunday evening.
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Wellington man has died after he was hit by a car while cycling Sunday evening.

DPS officials say the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on FM 3197.

Officials say a 16-year-old girl was driving west on FM 3197 when she struck the back of the bicycle.

The cyclist, 27-year-old Juan Perez-Hernandez of Wellington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was unlicensed and released to a family member on the scene.

DPS officials say the investigation is ongoing.

