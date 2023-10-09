Warm, Then Chilly

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Monday! Warm temperatures will continue for the region today, with most people seeing temperatures build into the 80′s. The same will go for tomorrow and Wednesday (some could hit 90 Wednesday), along with plenty of sunshine. We’ll see a very stout cold front come through late Thursday, where we could be talking about highs in the 50′s/60′s and lows approaching freezing for some areas. The best rain chance we’ll see over the next several days will be a couple of light brief showers late tomorrow; most should remain dry.

