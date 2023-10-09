Who's Hiring?
TxDOT to close lanes at Pierce Street bridge starting Tuesday

TxDOT will close lanes of the Pierce Street bridge crossing for maintenance starting Tuesday.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT will close lanes of the Pierce Street bridge crossing for maintenance starting Tuesday.

TxDOT officials say beginning Oct. 10, the left and center lanes of the Pierce Street bridge crossing from N.E. 3rd Avenue to S.E. 1st Avenue will be closed.

Weather permitting, the work is expected to take eight days to complete.

Officials ask drivers to please drive with caution and reduce speed through all work zones.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

