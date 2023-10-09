Sunny, dry and soon, cool

As we head into Monday, we’ll continue our recent trend of mid-80°s with sunny skies and light breezes. Overnight lows will be consistently in the mid-50°s. Isolated shower and storm chances could push in late Tuesday into Tuesday night, with minimal coverage expected. Beyond that, Thursday we’re watching for a dry, but chilly and windy cold front. The front could push in as soon as midday Thursday, but models are suggesting Thursday night right now. This will set up weekend highs down in the 60°s and overnight lows near the freezing point for several areas, which will warrant watching closer.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.