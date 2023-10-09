SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Dane Ashley, Jon Murphy and Mike Roden

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Dane Ashley, Jon Murphy and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Dane Ashley, Panhandle Football Head Coach:

Panhandle football head coach Dane Ashley talks to us about some non-district schedule games, their match up with Stratford and more!

Jon Murphy, Stratford Football Head Coach:

Stratford football head coach Jon Murphy chats with us about his experience this season as head coach, what he remembers from last year’s game with Panhandle and more!

Mike Roden, TPSN:

TPSN’s Mike Roden previews more high school football this week with what he makes of the Canyon vs Hereford match up, what he expects from the Shallowater vs Dalhart game and more!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.