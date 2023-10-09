Ruben on the Road: Diner still going strong after 1 year in Perryton

PERRYTON, Texas (KFDA) - Ruben’s back on the road and makes a stop at a diner still going strong after a year in Perryton.

Daddy’s Dogs and More owner Monty Kinnard says they opened the diner April 8, 2022.

Previously, Monty says he had been a store director for United Supermarket and worked for them for 20 years. He worked in food service extensively and reached the point he wanted to open a restaurant.

“I had wanted to open one for several years, but it got to the point that I went to bed at night thinking about it and I woke up in the morning thinking about it. So I was just able to go chase a dream,” said Monty.

Courtney Kinnard, lemonade and diner manger, says she runs the dining room and makes sure all the customers have everything they need.

“Make sure everything is good. If not, well I’ll let them know, but pretty much I run everything, run the diner and I’m the lemonade manager,” said Courtney.

The diner’s biggest things are hamburgers, hot dogs, salads and steaks, but they like to say the secret ingredient is fresh, says Monty.

The diner had a huge grand opening, and Monty says the response when they opened up was tremendous.

“We were crazy on our grand opening and stayed that way for a few days, and we didn’t really completely know what we were doing yet,” said Monty.

Customers were just real patient as they figured things out as they went along, says Monty.

“To be honest with you, it feels so freaking good. Because my dad does the main, like the main grilling and it actually feels real good. So I’m working with him because we all love it and he’s the main one,” said Courtney.

