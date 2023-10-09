Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Report: Hispanic Americans at higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s

FILE - Hispanic Americans have a greater risk of developing Alzheimer's, according to new...
FILE - Hispanic Americans have a greater risk of developing Alzheimer's, according to new research.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Not all Americans have an equal risk of developing Alzheimer’s.

According to a new report from the Alzheimer’s Association, Hispanic Americans are at a greater risk of developing the cognitive disease than white Americans.

In fact, the new research shows Hispanics are 1.5 times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s.

Experts say it is important to know the early signs of Alzheimer’s, a progressive and irreversible disease that causes loss of memory and thinking skills.

In the early stage of Alzheimer’s, people may have some memory lapses but are still able to function normally.

In the middle stage of the disease, people may experience confusion, moodiness and have difficulty making decisions.

People in the late stage often require around-the-clock care.

Important things you can do to try to prevent the disease include exercising, managing blood sugar and keeping cholesterol under control.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you look up in the sky, you may see some balloons as The Gordon Bennett gas balloons are...
Gordon Bennett Race: Gas balloons flying over the Panhandle
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
BREAKING: Missing Amarillo teen found after almost three months
Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power after an outage near Olsen Park in Amarillo.
Power outage impacting residents near Olsen Park in Amarillo
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of property
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of catalytic converters

Latest News

‘We didn’t make good on our promises’ Congress on aid to Afghani ally
‘We didn’t make good on our promises’ Congress on aid to Afghani allies
FILE - AFC middle linebacker C.J. Mosley of the New York Jets, left, grabs a flag off NFC...
Flag football set to be included at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israel vows complete siege on Gaza as it strikes the Palestinian territory after incursion by Hamas
Ruben’s back on the road and makes a stop at a diner still going strong after a year in Perryton.
Ruben on the Road: Diner still going strong after 1 year in Perryton
FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747...
Airlines halt flights in and out of Israel after a massive attack by Hamas ignites heavy fighting