Past meets present: Former Hereford football players watch sons excel

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford Whiteface football team is having a fantastic season so far this year. After the non-district portion of the schedule and one district game in the Whitefaces are 6-1, really turning things around from last season when they only ended with one win.

Hereford football has had it’s up and downs in the past, but overall, has been a consistent ball club.

One of those successful years for the Whitefaces being in 1999 when they made it to the 4A Division I state title game. They ultimately lost to Texas City, 27-14.

Two members of that 1999 squad, cornerback Andrew Ramirez and slot receiver Tony Lopez, are now enjoying Whiteface football from the stands as they cheer on their sons, quarterback Kalub Ramirez and running back Brylyn Lopez.

“At the time it wasn’t AT&T Stadium, it was Cowboys Stadium,” Andrew Ramirez said reflecting back on that state title game. “It was awesome to be there. We got to tour that a couple days prior to the state championship game. It was an exciting time for everyone.”

That same excitement has been on display this season as multiple games have drawn huge crowds, both home and on the road.

For Ramirez and Lopez, it is even better seeing their sons aid in leading the Hereford offense averaging around 31 points a game.

“It just seems like yesterday that we made our trip,” Andrew Ramirez said. “What he (Kalub) has been able to do and his teammates how they just rally together, and they have the community on their backs. It is just an exciting time and I know everyone in town is excited.”

“It’s pretty awesome going out there and seeing my son (Brylyn) go out there and playing, and giving it all he has and he doesn’t complain about nothing,” Tony Lopez said.

The Whitefaces were winless last season up until their second to last game when they beat Randall 35-24. This season, they have came out firing on all cylinders, making a statement.

Kalub, a sophomore, and Brylyn, a junior, were both part of the one-win team last season. It took a lot of growth and hard work from the team in the off season to be able to flip the script.

Hard work and a strong work ethic is something both dads instilled in their sons from a young age. Once being in their shoes, they know what it takes to represent the maroon and white.

“Back in the day, I started coaching him in third grade,” Tony Lopez said. “Ever since then he has been loving football and he has been a great athlete, a great talented kid, and he knows how to run the ball pretty good

“We put him in some difficult situations and that one day he would be able to give back to his community,” Andrew Ramirez said.

Past and present, both the Ramirez and Lopez family is grateful that they are part of the Hereford community.

“You know for all of those fans to show up here against Plainview, those 5,000 people that we did have in the crowd. It’s pretty awesome. The family loves it, and we got a lot of support,” Tony Lopez said.

“Being able to put the H’s on the side of his helmet and run out of the tunnel here on this field, it’s just really surreal. We are humbled, and I can’t even explain what it means to our family and to him as well, because I know he is humbled to be able to play here,” Andrew Ramirez said.

I asked the dads, do you see something special in this team?

“Well I can’t forecast what’s going to happen, but what I do see is that this team has depth. There is three classes that are combining that are going to make a run these next few years. I’m excited, everyone is excited. I see us making a deep run, and I see us doing it again perhaps next year,” Andrews Ramirez said.

