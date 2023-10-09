Panhandle wildlife experts ask residents to avoid using fake cobweb decoration

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As you’re putting up fake cobwebs outside for the Halloween season, wildlife experts want you to be aware of the danger it could pose for animals.

The material makes for fun decoration, however birds and even bats can easily become entangled in the fabric, and once they are trapped, it’s almost impossible for them to escape.

“When you think about a bird being entangled in that real fibrous stuff, it’s typically like polyester fiber fill and it’ll pull apart. When you think about that, imagine a bird — their feathers go in one direction and so as they push through that material, that material is gonna get hooked behind all of their feathers,” said West Texas A&M University Wildlife Biology Professor Dr. Ray Matlack.

In many cases, the animals will end up receiving injuries or even die.

“We’ve run into a situation where we had a bat that had broken bones due to that because it was flailing around and trying to get free, and so it ended up injuring itself in the process before we even got it off there,” said Stephanie Brady, executive director of Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Brady says making the public aware of this possibility is the goal.

“You know a lot of people don’t realize that it can happen, and you know nobody does it on purpose it’s just like, ‘Oh you know what, I never thought about that,’” said Brady.

While it may look cute on your front porch, Dr. Matlack says the animal is more important.

“Is it worth it, is it worth it for an animal to suffer so you can put up you know those particular fibrous stuff. There are other things that you can put up that won’t cause that problem,” said Dr. Matlack.

If you do find a trapped animal, reach out to Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at 806-680-2483.

