Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

New in Amarillo: Pizza and liquor businesses expand around Amarillo

VIDEO: New in Amarillo: Pizza and liquor businesses expand around Amarillo
By Alyssa Riggs
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In this week’s edition of New in Amarillo, one business is moving to the heart of the city and another is new to town.

Texas Beverage

Texas Beverage opened in Groom during COVID-19, but has recently moved in between Amarillo and Canyon.

Located at 14915 FM 2590, it is now the closest liquor store to Canyon.

In southwest Amarillo, Texas Beverage is part of a newly developed neighborhood.

“The growth out here has just been amazing so trying to capitalize on that,” said Tami Keesee, owner of Texas Beverage.

They have a large selection of bourbon, whiskey, and craft beers. If you want something they don’t have, they will order it for you.

“There’s a ton of people out here and that was just really a deciding factor,” said Jerod Keesee, owner of Texas Beverage.

The store also holds tastings which are posted on their social media.

Nomad Nepoletana

Nomad Nepoletana is open on Polk Street under the same ownership as Nomad Pizza.

The upscale pizza spot has a wood-fired pizza oven right inside and a full bar.

“It goes with downtown,” said Marco Camp, owner of Nomad Napoletana. “People come to downtown to expect a little bit more.”

The owners say they want you to leave the restaurant feeling like you’ve been out of town.

“You don’t have to buy a plane ticket to go get a decent pie or experience like New York City,” said Liberty Powers, owner of Nomad Napoletana. “We’re offering something pretty authentic right here.”

The wood fire pizza is their staple, but they also offer scratch-made meatballs and a sourdough bread starter with a roasted garlic spread.

Right now they have a lunch special where you can get a slice of pizza, a salad and a drink for $10 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you look up in the sky, you may see some balloons as The Gordon Bennett gas balloons are...
Gordon Bennett Race: Gas balloons flying over the Panhandle
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
BREAKING: Missing Amarillo teen found after almost three months
Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power after an outage near Olsen Park in Amarillo.
Power outage impacting residents near Olsen Park in Amarillo
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of property
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of catalytic converters

Latest News

If you look up in the sky, you may see some balloons as The Gordon Bennett gas balloons are...
Gordon Bennett Race: Gas balloons flying over the Panhandle
Following the HOODOO Mural Festival, 17 new murals painted by national artists now grace the...
HOODOO Mural Festival brings new art to Amarillo, including Terry Funk mural
Amarillo Financial Advisor discusses the return of student loans
Amarillo financial advisor discusses the return of student loans
17 new murals painted by national artists now grace the walls of businesses in downtown...
PHOTOS: HOODOO Mural Festival brings new art to Amarillo, including Terry Funk mural