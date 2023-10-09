Fire Marshal’s Office investigating fire at vacant house in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after a vacant house caught fire Monday morning in north Amarillo.

About 7:07 a.m. in the morning, firefighters were called about a structure fire in the area of Buck Street and West Colorado Avenue, according to a press release from the Amarillo Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home. Firefighters contained the fire to the kitchen and attic before putting it out.

The house was vacant and no injuries were reported. The fire was estimated to cause $15,000 worth of damages.

The fire remains under investigation.

