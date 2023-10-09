‘Everyone is working together’: Potter County District Courts Building set to open at end of the year

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Though initially scheduled to open in March, officials say the Potter County District Courts Building looks like it will open by the end of this year.

Since his return as Potter County facilities director, Mike Head has walked the project site, visited with contractors and communicated with county personnel to make sure the project is progressing.

Main concerns right now are limited electrical outlets and audio and visual impact in the courtrooms.

“The electrical was one of the big ones, the architect agreed here awhile back to go in and add additional electrical in the building that was needed. The other one was the audio/video in the courtrooms. Making sure that it’s a legitimate thing the court reporters and the judges get what they need to do their jobs,” said Mike Head, Potter County facilities director.

Head has appointed a committee to oversee the project as a group.

“So right now I’ll be starting this committee back up, we’ll bring all these issues together. This is something that probably really should have been happening during the last two years, instead of it just falling back on one person,” said Head.

The committee consists of the Potter County Judge, sheriff, facilities director, a representative from the county attorney’s office, purchasing agent and auditor.

“Everyone is working together, which is good. A cohesive plan is always the best plan, is to have everyone working together, and so that’s what we’re doing,” said Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner.

As things come together, the county now has a better idea of a timeline.

“I think honestly, I think you’re looking at more around possibly the end of the year, this year. And Potter County, we waited this long for it, let’s don’t push this issue. Let’s get what’s in the best interest of the taxpayers before we move in,” said Head.

Head will continuously bring updates to commissioners’ court moving forward.

