Area pumpkin farms navigate opportunities and challenges in the patch

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Although the temperatures don’t feel like it, it’s the time of year for pumpkins.

Pumpkin farms were faced with unique challenges and opportunities this year, mostly because of the weather.

It is Leonard Farms Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch’s second year being open, they only planted seven acres this season and say the weather was not on their side.

“We had to plant them late because of all the rain that we got early on, so planting them later and then having the weather, all the moisture shut off, they didn’t come up as well as we thought they would,” said Ashley Leonard, owner, Leonard Farms.

Pumpkins are a lot smaller and there aren’t as many.

“We ended up having to go out and buy some more pumpkins just to supply our pumpkin patch, so that we can supply all the schools that are coming out,” said Leonard.

Despite these challenges, they maintained their prices at 40 cents a pound and plan to roll out sales, including red wagon basket offerings.

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm also faced a planting delay by one-week. However, they found themselves with an abundant pumpkin supply.

“We have plenty, we have a great supply, some of the folks we buy pumpkins from they said they are a little smaller than normal just because of the heat, but we brought some in from different places and we have a great selection,” said Larry Borger, owner, Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm.

At Howard Farms, pumpkin prices have remained about the same this year. However, they are also seeing affects from the weather.

“Sometimes the pumpkins are going to be smaller than they were last year,” said Beth Grady, manager, Howard Farms Pumpkin Patch.

Grady encourages shoppers to act sooner rather than later.

“I would recommend this year with the weird growing season that we had to shop early, especially if you want something specific, like a pumpkin big enough to carve out and put your baby in... the supply right now is good, but I don’t know if we will have everything toward the end of the month,” said Grady.

The 2023 pumpkin season is diverse, as different farms faced various weather-related challenges, which affected pumpkin size and supply.

As you prepare for your fall festivities, whether it’s carving, decorating or baking pies, don’t delay and head to your area pumpkin patch early to secure the perfect pumpkin.

