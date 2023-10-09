Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting near N. Florida Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating after one person was wounded in a Sunday evening shooting on North Florida Street.

Officials say around 5:50 p.m., officers were sent to the area of North Florida Street near N.W. 1st Avenue on a shooting.

When they arrived, witnesses told officers that some of the people involved had gone into a home where the shooting happened and others had left.

While on the scene, officers were advised a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officials say the people inside the home were contacted. Officers learned the incident started as an argument over texts about child custody.

Several people showed up to the home on Florida Street and a short argument started. Officials say two parties then began shooting at each other, resulting in one person being wounded. His injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

Officials say all involved parties have been identified and the Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

