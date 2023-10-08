Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

A Sunny and Pleasant Stretch of Weather

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! After a chilly night last night, we’ll thaw out today with most of the region rebounding back into the 80′s, if not the upper 70′s. Similar temperatures will stick around through Wednesday, before cooling back down going into the end of the work week and next weekend. A very dry setup will continue to take shape across the region, with very minimal rain chances in sight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
BREAKING: Missing Amarillo teen found after almost three months
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of property
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of catalytic converters
Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power after an outage near Olsen Park in Amarillo.
Power outage impacting residents near Olsen Park in Amarillo
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 10/5 and 10/6

Latest News

Sunday Outlook with Tanner
Getting Ready for Sunday with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Chilly Nights, Warm Days
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Cool Today, Warming Up Tomorrow