Power outage impacting residents near Olsen Park in Amarillo

Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power after an outage near Olsen Park in Amarillo.
Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power after an outage near Olsen Park in Amarillo.(KPLC)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power after an outage near Olsen Park in Amarillo.

The outage impacts residents on the edge of Olsen Park and extends north of I-40.

According to the Xcel Outage Map, more than 2,000 customers are impacted as of 9:45 p.m.

Xcel spokesperson Wes Reeves says the outage is due to a substation breaker opening up.

The estimated restoration time is 11:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

