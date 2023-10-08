Power outage impacting residents near Olsen Park in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power after an outage near Olsen Park in Amarillo.

The outage impacts residents on the edge of Olsen Park and extends north of I-40.

According to the Xcel Outage Map, more than 2,000 customers are impacted as of 9:45 p.m.

Xcel spokesperson Wes Reeves says the outage is due to a substation breaker opening up.

The estimated restoration time is 11:00 p.m.

