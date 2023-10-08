Lady Falcons remain undefeated in district play after sweep over River Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons volleyball team swept River Road Saturday afternoon to stay undefeated in district action.

Mckenzie Sims led the way for Bushland tallying eight kills, 18 assists, and three aces. Avery Ramos was on fire in the back row as she picked up 16 digs and two aces herself.

The Lady Falcons now move to 4-0 in district play. They will travel to Friona this upcoming Tuesday for their next district match.

Set 1: Set 2: Set 3: Bushland 25 25 25 River Road 8 9 15

