Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lady Falcons remain undefeated in district play after sweep over River Road

Bushland sweeps River Road
Bushland sweeps River Road(KFDA)
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Lady Falcons volleyball team swept River Road Saturday afternoon to stay undefeated in district action.

Mckenzie Sims led the way for Bushland tallying eight kills, 18 assists, and three aces. Avery Ramos was on fire in the back row as she picked up 16 digs and two aces herself.

The Lady Falcons now move to 4-0 in district play. They will travel to Friona this upcoming Tuesday for their next district match.

Set 1:Set 2:Set 3:
Bushland252525
River Road8915

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
BREAKING: Missing Amarillo teen found after almost three months
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of property
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of catalytic converters
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Police investigating shooting after person shot near food truck on Amarillo Blvd.
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 10/5 and 10/6

Latest News

Palo Duro defeats Caprock
Erin Mims’ 14 kills & 26 digs lifts Lady Dons to win over rival Caprock
Yellow City Spark Sporting Good Drive
Yellow City Spark travel softball team hosting ‘Be The Spark’ sporting goods drive
THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 1A, OK and NM scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 2A Scores
THE WRAP UP WEEK 7: 2A Scores