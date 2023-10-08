Chilly Nights, Warm Days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures tonight will once again dip into the 40′s for most of the area. We’ll thaw out tomorrow with most of the region rebounding back into the 80′s, if not the upper 70′s. Similar temperatures will stick around through Wednesday, before cooling back down going into the end of the work week and next weekend. A very dry setup will continue to take shape across the region, with very minimal rain chances in sight.

