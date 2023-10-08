Who's Hiring?
Bouanga scores twice to reach MLS-leading 19 goals. LAFC eliminates Austin from playoff contention

Dénis Bouanga scored twice to extend his MLS lead to 19 goals this season and LAFC eliminated Austin from playoff contention with a 4-2 victory on Saturday night
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored twice to extend his MLS lead to 19 goals this season and LAFC eliminated Austin from playoff contention with a 4-2 victory on Saturday night.

Bouanga recorded his fifth multi-score game of the season, the second-most in a single season in club history behind Carlos Vela's seven in 2019.

LAFC (14-10-9) has won six of the eight all-time meetings, with Austin winning the other two.

Austin (10-15-8) was coming off a 3-0 win over D.C. United on Wednesday to snap a club-record 10-match winless run in all competitions.

Timothy Tillman opened the scoring in the 13th minute and Bouanga hammered in a penalty kick just before halftime. Bouanga made it 3-0 in the 54th and Cristian Olivera gave LAFC a four-goal lead in the 68th.

Leo Väisänen scored his first MLS goal for Austin in the 75th and they benefited from Giorgio Chiellini’s own goal in second-half stoppage time.

LAFC has totaled nine goals in two games this week after a 5-1 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

