Alex Tecza's pair of long TD runs pushes Navy past North Texas 27-24

Alex Tecza ran for a pair of long touchdowns and Navy held off North Texas 27-24
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Alex Tecza ran for a pair of long touchdowns and Navy held off North Texas 27-24 on Saturday.

Tecza had a 39-yard scoring run in the second quarter, and his 21-yarder stretched the Navy lead to 27-17 with 7:07 to play.

Ayo Adeyi broke loose on a 47-yard touchdown run that cut the North Texas deficit to a field goal with 5:23 remaining. The Mean Green got the ball back with just under two minutes left at their own 20 but couldn't pick up a first down.

Tecza, who averages nearly 73 yards per game, finished with 137 yards rushing on 17 carries. Blake Horvath added 88 yards rushing for Navy (2-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference), which had 481 yards of offense with 406 on the ground.

Adeyi ran for 125 yards on 14 carries for North Texas (2-3, 0-1). Chandler Rogers had a 75-yard touchdown run and completed 22 of 32 passes for 267 yards, and he also threw for a score.

