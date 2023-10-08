Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

2 injured at Bowie State University in Maryland after reports of shots fired

FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie...
FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie State University in Maryland(Source: Gray News)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie State University in Maryland on Saturday night, according to the university.

“Bowie State University Police received report of shots fired at approximately 11:45 in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies,” the university said on X.

Authorities are expected to give an update on Sunday.

Bowie State University is a historically Black university. The incident at Bowie State comes just days after a shooting at Morgan State University, another HBCU located just a 45-minute drive away from Bowie State University.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of property
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of catalytic converters
Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
BREAKING: Missing Amarillo teen found after almost three months
Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power after an outage near Olsen Park in Amarillo.
Power outage impacting residents near Olsen Park in Amarillo
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 10/5 and 10/6

Latest News

The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000,...
Earthquakes kill over 2,000 in Afghanistan. People are freeing the dead and injured with their hands
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel battles Hamas militants as country’s death toll from mass incursion reaches 600
United States' Simone Biles greets spectators prior to the women's all-round final at the...
Another one for Biles: American superstar gymnast wins 22nd gold medal at world championships
Photos show damage from Israeli strikes in Gaza. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
Photos show damage from Israeli strikes in Gaza