Yellow City Spark travel softball team hosting ‘Be The Spark’ sporting goods drive

Yellow City Spark Sporting Good Drive
Yellow City Spark Sporting Good Drive
By Rylee Robinson
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is the start of the season of giving, and one youth softball program is giving back to the sports community in Amarillo in a big way.

The Yellow City Spark travel softball team is hosting the ‘Be The Spark’ sporting goods drive from now until the start of the Spring sports season.

The team is collecting equipment such as bats, cleats, bags, helmets, gloves, or anything young athletes need to excel.

The donations will benefit new, young, and upcoming athletes in the Amarillo area.

“We are doing a sporting good drive all the way through the winter time. We plan on having an event in the Spring time to give away the goods that we have gathered throughout the Winter. It’s for underprivileged kids who want to play sports, but don’t necessarily have the financial means, or kids who want to try a sport, but again, don’t want to spend the money up front,” Yellow City Spark community engagement advisor Stefanie Hulcy said.

“It’s important because we are helping our community by letting underprivileged kids do sports, any sport they want, by helping them and encouraging them to do it,” Yellow City Spark softball player, Emmalee Seidell said.

“Be the spark on the field and off the field.”

There are multiple drop off locations around the city; DBAT, Colt 45, and Rick Klein ballpark during the upcoming USSSA tournament the weekend of Oct. 13-14.

Yellow City Spark will be taking donations through December with a giveaway event to be announced soon in February.

The team also has players in Hereford, Dumas, Pampa, and Borger. There will be drop off spots in those locations announced soon.

