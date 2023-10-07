A Pleasant Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Temperatures will be very chilly tonight, dipping into the 30′s and 40′s for most of the area. Tomorrow won’t feature winds as gusty as what we saw earlier today, just a slight southwesterly breeze with highs in the 70′s and lots of sunshine. Warmer temperatures will return Sunday, with most of the area back into the 80′s. 80′s will stick around through Wednesday before we see the chance for another cooldown going into the end of the next work week.

