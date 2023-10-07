Erin Mims’ 14 kills & 26 digs lifts Lady Dons to win over rival Caprock

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -The Palo Duro Lady Dons volleyball team defeated cross town rival Caprock Saturday afternoon 3-1 in district action.

The Lady Longhorns took set one, but the Lady Dons bounced back taking the next three.

Palo Duro’s Erin Mims shined in the front and back row for the Lady Dons. She ended the match with 14 kills and 26 digs. Syvihanna Sutton was right behind as she tallied 13 kills and 17 digs.

The Lady Dons move to 1-3 in district play. They will travel to Lubbock Coronado this Tuesday for their next match.

Caprock sits at 1-3 as well in the district. The Lady Longhorns will travel to Amarillo High this Tuesday to face the Lady Sandies.

Set 1: Set 2: Set 3: Set 4: Palo Duro 18 27 25 25 Caprock 25 25 19 22

