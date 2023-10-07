Who's Hiring?
Dawson Jaco and Bushland offense soars to district opener to take down undefeated Muleshoe

Dawson Jaco finds Tanner Adams for the touchdown in the first quarter of Bushland's win over...
Dawson Jaco finds Tanner Adams for the touchdown in the first quarter of Bushland's win over Muleshoe.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Bushland Falcons took down the Muleshoe Mules in the district opener on Friday night by a final score of 56-26.

The Falcons offense got rolling early in the first quarter, as Dawson Jaco first found Kade Gavina on a screen pass that Gavina took 55 yards to the house for the first score of the game.

After a big sack from Colton Reynolds to get Muleshoe off the field, the Bushland offense began heating up once again as Jaco found Tanner Adams deep for the sideline for another touchdown.

Bushland’s offense was unstoppable in the first half, punching it into the endzone a total of six times over the first 24 minutes of play.

Jaco added a rushing touchdown towards the end of the second quarter to make the score 42-12 at half.

The Falcons were able to coast in the second half to a dominating win over their previously undefeated district rivals.

The win over the #10 ranked Mules puts Bushland in position to jump up in the rankings next week. The Falcons, now sitting at 6-1, will have games over the next three weeks with River Road, Shallowater, and Dalhart before ending the regular season with an open week.

