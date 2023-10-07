Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Cool Today, Warming Up Tomorrow

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! Sunshine will dominate the region for the rest of today, temperatures topping out in the upper 60′s and low 70′s. Tonight will be chilly again with 40′s likely for most of the area before temperatures rebound back into the 80′s tomorrow. Mid to upper 80′s look to stick around through mid-week, before another cold front might bring in some cooler air once again to close out the work week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
BREAKING: Missing Amarillo teen found after almost three months
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for stalking
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of property
Amarillo woman sentenced to 10 years for theft of catalytic converters
Car door of Amarillo Police Dept. squad car; Source: KFDA
Police investigating shooting after person shot near food truck on Amarillo Blvd.
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 10/5 and 10/6

Latest News

Saturday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
A Pleasant Weekend
Late Friday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Chilly Now, Warming Back Up Later