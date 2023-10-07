Cool Today, Warming Up Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Saturday! Sunshine will dominate the region for the rest of today, temperatures topping out in the upper 60′s and low 70′s. Tonight will be chilly again with 40′s likely for most of the area before temperatures rebound back into the 80′s tomorrow. Mid to upper 80′s look to stick around through mid-week, before another cold front might bring in some cooler air once again to close out the work week.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.