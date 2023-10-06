Who's Hiring?
Workforce Solutions Panhandle to host Amarillo Job Fair Tuesday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Workforce Solutions Panhandle will host the 2023 Amarillo Job Fair with the City of Amarillo Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center’s North Exhibit Hall and is free and open to the public.

This year’s job fair will feature a wide array of employment opportunities for individuals at all career levels, according to a press release. Job seekers can explore full-time and part-time positions in many sectors including technical, healthcare, management, production and other areas.

Some area employers expected to attend include Xcel Energy, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, the City of Amarillo, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Pantex, BSA Healthcare System and more.

Event organizers ask job candidates to dress appropriately for their chosen profession and to make childcare arrangements in advance.

For more information, a full list of employers or for help preparing for the fair, visit the Workforce Solutions Panhandle website.

