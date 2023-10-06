Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Wildorado takes down Lubbock Kingdom Prep in non-district finale

VIDEO: Wildorado takes down Lubbock Kingdom Prep in non-district finale
By KJ Doyle
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wildorado Mustangs picked up the win against Lubbock Kingdom Prep on Thursday night.

It was the second win of the year for Wildorado, as close out the non-district schedule.

The 58 points put up by the Mustangs offense were the second most by the team this season, as they took the 18-point victory.

The Mustangs will now have an open week before opening up district action against Claude on October 20th.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kiera Triplett, missing from Amarillo since July 14 (Source: Larry and Kim Triplett)
BREAKING: Missing Amarillo teen found after almost three months
Potter County
Potter County Sheriff’s Office warns public of ongoing scam in Amarillo area
Amarillo police are investigating after they say one person was wounded in a Tuesday evening...
Amarillo police: 1 wounded in shooting on Darden Street near Martin Road Park
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas announced 11 people face fentanyl...
11 accused fentanyl traffickers face federal charges after takedown in Amarillo
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview
Authorities respond to plane crash in Plainview

Latest News

Colton Fulton taking the field for Tascosa in the Rebels win against Monterey.
Colton Fulton helps lead Tascosa to first district win of the year
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jax Navarro, Mike Roden and this week’s Pick Em’s
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Jax Navarro, Mike Roden and this week’s Pick Em’s
SPORTS DRIVE: Jax Navarro tells us about the Toy Story NFL photoshoot!
SPORTS DRIVE: Jax Navarro tells us about the Toy Story NFL photoshoot!
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for 10/5 and 10/6