Tickets on sale for Discovery Center’s Monster Bash

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center is inviting the community to the annual Monster Bash this month.

The Monster Bash is set to take place Oct. 28 and welcomes people of all ages for a family-friendly evening, according to event organizers.

Adults and kids alike will learn how science isn’t scary, participate in a monster mash, enjoy demonstrations and activities, listen to music by WTAMU’s Student Radio and more.

Organizers say Sonic will also be providing drinks for all ages at the event.

Event tickets are sold for two time slots: 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Discovery Center members can get 30 minutes of early access to event activities.

Tickets are $5 for members and $8 for non-members and can be purchased online here.

